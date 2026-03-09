2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

As Trump re-brands a DC arts hub, performers seek Baltimore venues

By Erica Kane,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:47 PM EDT
FILE - A woman walks outside The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts on Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
Rahmat Gul
/
AP
A woman walks outside the newly Trump-branded John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts on Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington, DC.

In the three months since President Trump affixed his name, without congressional authorization, to the facade of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, an artistic exodus of sorts has begun from Washington DC.

Top-name performers have cancelled or rescheduled events at the Kennedy Center in response to the president's moves to take over the nation's premiere cultural institution.

Among the defectors: acclaimed composer Phillip Glass.

Glass removed the debut of his latest symphony from the Kennedy Center's program in January, saying “the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony.”

His cancellation is one of more than two dozen performances to pull out of the Kennedy Center’s 2026 schedule.

Some of those performers have looked to Baltimore, instead.

The Lyric Baltimore is now set to host the Washington National Opera in May, following the company's decision to sever its long-standing ties with the Kennedy Center, following the trump takeover. And they are bringing with them a new production of Leonard Bernstein's classic West Side Story, on stage at the Lyric from May 8-10.

So, is Washington D.C.’s loss Baltimore’s gain?

Here to talk about it with Midday guest host Erica Kane is Lyric Baltimore CEO and Manager Thomas Bailey.

Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
