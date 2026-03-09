As Trump re-brands a DC arts hub, performers seek Baltimore venues

In the three months since President Trump affixed his name, without congressional authorization, to the facade of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, an artistic exodus of sorts has begun from Washington DC.

Top-name performers have cancelled or rescheduled events at the Kennedy Center in response to the president's moves to take over the nation's premiere cultural institution.

Among the defectors: acclaimed composer Phillip Glass.

Glass removed the debut of his latest symphony from the Kennedy Center's program in January, saying “the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony.”

His cancellation is one of more than two dozen performances to pull out of the Kennedy Center’s 2026 schedule.

Some of those performers have looked to Baltimore, instead.

The Lyric Baltimore is now set to host the Washington National Opera in May, following the company's decision to sever its long-standing ties with the Kennedy Center, following the trump takeover. And they are bringing with them a new production of Leonard Bernstein's classic West Side Story, on stage at the Lyric from May 8-10.

So, is Washington D.C.’s loss Baltimore’s gain?

Here to talk about it with Midday guest host Erica Kane is Lyric Baltimore CEO and Manager Thomas Bailey.