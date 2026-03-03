'Baltimore's Big Sing': Saturday's free chorus of community voices

A few years ago, Chorus America, the association of professional and volunteer choruses in North America, published a study that reported that there are perhaps as many as 275,000 choruses in the United States. Singing in some kind of organized group is something that more than 54 million children and adults do.

Some of those 54 million singers will assemble on Saturday afternoon for “Baltimore’s Big Sing,” which is being organized by the leaders of two of Baltimore’s prominent choruses, and they join me to talk about this event.

Heidi Ackerman is the Music Director of the Frederick Chorale, and the founder and conductor of Charm City Sings. She joins Tom in Studio A…

Anthony Blake Clarke is the Music Director of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society and the conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Chorus. He joins us on Zoom from Dallas…

[And, full disclosure: Tom Hall was Blake Clark’s predecessor as the Music Director of Baltimore Choral Arts.]

Baltimore’s Big Sing happens Saturday afternoon (March 7) at 3pm at University Baptist Church in Charles Village here in Baltimore.

To register for this free sing-along event, click here.