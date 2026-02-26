'The War Within a War' profiles Blacks who fought in Vietnam while battling racism in America

As Black History month comes to a close, Tom's first guest today is Wil Haygood. He’s an award-winning journalist and the author of 10 nonfiction books, including a best-selling biography of Thurgood Marshall and a biography of Eugene Allen, a White House Butler and the subject of a popular movie, The Butler, by Lee Daniels.

His latest book is a compelling history of the Vietnam War told by Black military personnel and others, who help us understood the war through the lens of race and inequality. It’s called The War Within a War: The Black Struggle in Vietnam and at Home.

Wil Haygood and Tom will discuss the book next Tuesday, March 3 from 7-8pm as part of the Writers LIVE series at the Enoch Pratt Central Library. For more info and to register for this free event, click here.

But today on Midday, Wil Haygood joins Tom on Zoom from Oxford, Ohio…