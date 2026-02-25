In 'No Mean City,' Dan Rodricks crafts a Baltimore play about race, politics and the 1966 Orioles

Next week, a highly anticipated new play will premiere at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Dan Rodricks, the award-winning popular columnist and broadcaster, will present the third installment of his trilogy of plays about Baltimore, a city he has chronicled for nearly 50 years, in the Baltimore Sun, and on radio and television.

Dan hosted Midday — this very program — from 2008 to 2015. In January of last year, he left the Sun, where he wrote more than 6,600 columns, one of the longest running newspaper columns in the United States. He continues to write for the Baltimore Fishbowl and the Brew, and on Substack.

The first play in his trilogy, Baltimore, You Have No Idea, first staged in 2022, was a pastiche of some of the great, often hilarious, quirky, poignant and important stories Dan covered for the Sun.

The second, in 2024, was Baltimore Docket, which focused on his work as a court reporter.

A week from tomorrow, Dan will open No Mean City: Baltimore 1966, an exploration of the racial and political dynamics of our city in the year when the Baltimore Orioles won their first World Series. Produced by Kevin Richardson and Will Schwarz and directed by Vanessa Eskridge, with original music by Mat Lane, the play features Rodricks as the Narrator and a 14-member cast.

Today, Dan Rodricks joins Tom in Studio A for the hour.

No Mean City: Baltimore 1966 is being performed at the Meyerhoff Theater in the Baltimore Museum of Art from March 5 to 15. All performances are sold out, but you can sign up for wait-list tickets here.