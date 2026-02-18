In 'Vigil,' novelist George Saunders spins a spirited new tale about human corruption and redemption

Our guest for the hour today on Midday is George Saunders, one of the most intriguing, singular, and popular authors on the current literary scene. His previous work includes two novels, a novella and six collections of short stories. In 2017, one of those novels, Lincoln in the Bardo, won the coveted Man Booker Prize. His Substack, Story Club, has more than 300,000 subscribers.

Saunders joined Midday host Tom Hall to discuss his newest release, Vigil. The novel is a fantastic peroration on life and death, accountability and legacy, fate and meaning. It resonates with Lincoln in the Bardo in that spirits are involved, while confronting big questions in such a unique and incomparable way as to make those questions, even when left unanswered, land freshly and powerfully.

Later, Saunders joined Tom at the Writer's Live Series at the Enoch Pratt Library to further discuss the new release.