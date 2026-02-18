2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

In 'Vigil,' novelist George Saunders spins a spirited new tale about human corruption and redemption

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
"Vigil" is the new novel by the award-winning American author George Saunders.
George Saunders photo by Pat Martin. Book jacket image courtesy Penguin Random House Publishers.
"Vigil" is the new novel by the award-winning American author George Saunders.

Our guest for the hour today on Midday is George Saunders, one of the most intriguing, singular, and popular authors on the current literary scene.  His previous work includes two novels, a novella and six collections of short stories. In 2017, one of those novels, Lincoln in the Bardo, won the coveted Man Booker PrizeHis Substack, Story Club, has more than 300,000 subscribers.  

Saunders joined Midday host Tom Hall to discuss his newest release, Vigil. The novel is a fantastic peroration on life and death, accountability and legacy, fate and meaning. It resonates with Lincoln in the Bardo in that spirits are involved, while confronting big questions in such a unique and incomparable way as to make those questions, even when left unanswered, land freshly and powerfully.

Later, Saunders joined Tom at the Writer's Live Series at the Enoch Pratt Library to further discuss the new release.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksWYPR Artsshort fictionEnoch Pratt Free Library
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak