Live in Studio A: Baltimore 90s band 'Love Riot,' together again

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
The members of Love Riot poses on their new CD cover: (l-r) “Young” Ron Campbell, Lisa Mathews, Mark Evanko, Willem Elsevier and Mikel Gehl.
photo credit: Christopher Myers
/Love Riot
Love Riot poses on their new CD cover: (l-r) “Young” Ron Campbell, Lisa Mathews, Mark Evanko, Willem Elsevier and Mikel Gehl.

A special Valentine treat on today's Live in Studio A...
If you were around in Baltimore in the 1990s, and you were into indie bands, then you were a fan of Love Riot. The folk-rock quintet's career included tours and recordings and music videos and great popular acclaim.

And in 1999, they took a break. A pretty long break. Like a 27-year long break.

And now, they’re back....with a new CD and two shows celebrating love and connection on this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Love Riot is here with Live in Studio A to play a couple of love songs... and share a few tracks from their new CD, Nothing is Etched in Stone.

Lisa Mathews is the group's co-founder and lead singer…also with us is Mikel Gehl on acoustic guitar and backing vocals; Mark Evanko on bass guitar, Ron Campbell on percussion and backing vocals, and Willem Elsevier, on mandolin and violin.

Love Riot will play a show Friday night at the Collective Encore in Columbia, Maryland, and on Saturday afternoon — Valentine’s Day — they’ll play at Star Bright Farm in White Hall.

For showtimes and ticket info, click the venue links above.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
