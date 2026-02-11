2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Midday Special: Gov. Moore delivers 2026 State of the State address

By Tom Hall,
Matt BushSarah PetrowichRob SivakSam Bermas-DawesMaddie Bristowe
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:23 PM EST
Gov. Wes Moore presents his FY27 budget on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the Governor's Reception Room in Annapolis, Md.
Sarah Petrowich
/
WYPR
Gov. Wes Moore presents his FY27 budget on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the Governor's Reception Room in Annapolis, Md.

Gov. Wes Moore outlined his priorities to the Maryland General Assembly today during his annual State of the State address.

Midday host Tom Hall covered the speech and the Republican response with WYPR News Director Matt Bush and statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich.

Since the Maryland legislature convened for the 2026 Session, just about a month ago, the governor has outlined an agenda that includes lowering energy and housing costs, growing the stubbornly stagnant Maryland economy, increasing employment for a state that in which 25,000 federal workers have lost their jobs, keeping up with funding for the education plan the legislature passed a few years ago, the very ambitious Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Moore and legislative leadership promised to do all of that without raising taxes, in a year in which lawmakers are facing a $1.4 billion structural deficit.

And while the Democratic leadership is aligned with Moore on most of his agenda, one glaring exception is the contentious issue of re-drawing congressional district lines. Moore and House Speaker Del. Joseline Peña Melnick support the move, while Senate President Bill Ferguson opposes the idea. Ferguson has the power to kill the bill, which passed the state House and now languishes in the Senate Rules Committee as we speak.

Following the the State of the State address, we will hear the Republican response from the State Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Stephen Hershey, Jr., who represents District 36, which encompasses parts of Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne's Counties.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus announced it will stream its response.

