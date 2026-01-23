2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Gov. Moore's proposed ban on dynamic pricing, and why the practice is growing

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:40 PM EST
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. Photo credit: Kevin Galens, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Kevin Galens, CC BY-SA 2.0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
The Maryland State House in Annapolis.

The Maryland General Assembly began their 2026 session last week.

After Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk was sworn in as the new House Speaker on the first day of session, the Democrat said affordability would be a central theme for lawmakers.

Now almost two weeks into the session, we’re learning more about legislation lawmakers are seeking to prioritize.

On Tuesday, Governor Wes Moore stood with top Democrats to announce legislation banning dynamic pricing. In short, that's the use of emerging AI technology to adjust prices for goods and services in real-time, minute by minute.

WYPR State House reporter Sarah Petrowich joins us on Zoom from the State House with more on the proposed dynamic pricing ban.

