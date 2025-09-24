Baltimore Public Media welcomes Sarah Petrowich as WYPR's Maryland State Government & Politics Reporter

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah Petrowich to WYPR’s award-winning news team starting on October 13, 2025.

Petrowich previously covered state politics for Delaware's lone NPR member station Delaware Public Media. There, she led coverage on the state legislature, public education funding reform, the launch of the state's recreational marijuana market and Delaware's 2024 gubernatorial race, producing stories for NPR's All Things Considered and Here & Now.

“It is more crucial now than ever that we continue to hold public officials accountable and provide in-depth reporting on decisions made in Annapolis that affect our daily lives. I am excited that Sarah will bring that needed journalism excellence and ethical reporting to the WYPR news team,” says Danyell Irby, Chief of Content at Baltimore Public Media.

Petrowich has a degree in journalism and political science from the University of Missouri, where she aided podcast production, general assignment reporting and coverage of the Missouri General Assembly for KBIA. She has also done reporting for WUSF in Tampa, Florida, and production and social media work for POLITICO Europe in Brussels, Belgium. While largely having grown up in the Midwest, Sarah spent the first several years of her youth in Fairbanks, Alaska.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the news team at WYPR and continue my passion of delivering thoughtful, engaging and thorough statewide political coverage to impacted residents. At a time when public media's mission of providing trusted, community-focused journalism is under unprecedented threat, I take more pride in this role than ever before. Local government and civic engagement is one of the cornerstones of democracy, and I am excited to join a community of journalists empowering the Baltimore area through insightful coverage of the policies and political decisions impacting their lives," Petrowich said.

When a microphone is not in her hand, Sarah can be found hiking, writing movie reviews on Letterboxd and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.

Please join us in welcoming Sarah to the Baltimore Public Media team.

About Baltimore Public Media:

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.