In 'Eve,' author Cat Bohannon unpacks 200 million years of human female evolution

(This program originally aired on March 11, 2025)

Why do women live longer than men? Is the female brain much different than the male brain?

Cat Bohannon, a researcher and author with a Ph.D. from Columbia University in the evolution of narrative and cognition, joins Midday to discuss the human female body and its unique 200 million-year evolutionary history. Her award-winning 2023 book, Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution, is now out in paperback.

Scientific research long focused on the male body, but in Eve, Bohannon shifts readers' attention to the female body, its evolution and why it matters today.

