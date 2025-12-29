2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
In 'Eve,' author Cat Bohannon unpacks 200 million years of human female evolution

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Author and scientist Cat Bohannon holds a PhD from Columbia University in "The Evolution of Narrative and Cognition."
Photo by Stefano Giovannini
Author and scientist Cat Bohannon holds a PhD from Columbia University in "The Evolution of Narrative and Cognition."

(This program originally aired on March 11, 2025)

Why do women live longer than men? Is the female brain much different than the male brain?

Cat Bohannon, a researcher and author with a Ph.D. from Columbia University in the evolution of narrative and cognition, joins Midday to discuss the human female body and its unique 200 million-year evolutionary history. Her award-winning 2023 book, Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution, is now out in paperback.

Scientific research long focused on the male body, but in Eve, Bohannon shifts readers' attention to the female body, its evolution and why it matters today.

A reminder that because our show was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments.

Midday human evolution feminism
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
