Midday with the Mayor: An ambitious 10-year plan for Baltimore, Bates renews tensions and more.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss his 10-year plan for the city's coffers and renewed tensions with State's Attorney Ivan Bates over anti-violence initiatives.

Yesterday, Scott released a 10-years Financial Plan for the city that aims to improve delivery of city services, invest in infrastructure, and make its tax rate more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.

From the city's fleet of vehicles, to worker compensation to renovations at the Convention Center, the initiatives in the Scott's plan touch many corners of city government.

And a new chapter in the tense relationship between Bates and Scott unfolded earlier this week. On Tuesday, our news partner the Baltimore Banner broke the story that Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has sent a letter to Mayor Scott announcing that his office would no longer coordinate its efforts to reduce violence with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The efforts to cut down the number of homicides and nonfatal shootings have yielded very positive results. To date this year, nearly 60 fewer people have been victims of homicide than at this time in 2024. The city is on track to have the fewest number of homicides in almost 50 years.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
