In latest drama, State's Attorney Bates cuts ties with Mayor's anti-violence initiative

Emily Opilo and Lee Sanderlin, of the Baltimore Banner, join Midday to discuss renewed tensions between State's Attorney Ivan Bates and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

In a dramatic move last night, Bates announced he would terminate his office's relationship with MONSE, which he accused of operating behind a veil of secrecy.

Bates’s concerns about MONSE have grown louder as the 2026 election approaches. The Democrat and former defense attorney, elected state’s attorney in 2022, has said he will seek a second term.

The office of Mayor Brandon Scott told the Baltimore Banner that Bates' complaint omitted important context.

In the first paragraph, Bates said Scott rebuffed several requests to meet to discuss his concerns about MONSE this summer and again last month. Emails obtained by The Banner via a public information request show MONSE’s director Stefanie Mavronis repeatedly attempted to meet with Bates and his staff in July and August without success.