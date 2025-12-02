2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

MOHS Director Simmons: Responding to the city's surging population of homeless citizens

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
As winter approaches and temperatures plummet, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) is providing hypothermia shelters and other services for city residents experiencing homelessness.
photo by Jerry Jackson for The Baltimore Banner
As winter approaches and temperatures plummet, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) is providing hypothermia shelters and other services for city residents experiencing homelessness.

Baltimore City’s homeless citizens — possibly as many as 2,000 people on any given night — are facing increasingly difficult and potentially life-threatening conditions as December brings freezing temperatures and the kind of icy precipitation we’re experiencing today.

A number of factors contribute to homelessness: A lack of affordable housing, job insecurity, disabilities, and chronic illnesses including substance abuse and mental illness.

Ernestina Simmons was appointed by Mayor Brandon Scott as Director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services in Baltimore on September 28, 2023, with her term officially beginning on October 16, 2023.
photo courtesy MOHS
Ernestina Simmons was appointed by Mayor Brandon Scott as Director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services in Baltimore on September 28, 2023, with her term officially beginning on October 16, 2023.

Homelessness in Baltimore has surged. In a recent census, the city’s outreach team encountered 26% more people experiencing homelessness compared to last year.

Ernestina Simmons is the director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services. She joins us in Studio A.

Questions or comments for MOHS Director Simmons? You're welcome to join us as well.
Email us at [email protected] or
Call us at 410.662.8780

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the live broadcast.)

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMayor's Office of Homeless Serviceshomeless sheltersHealthcare for the HomelessHomelessness
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes