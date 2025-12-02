MOHS Director Simmons: Responding to the city's surging population of homeless citizens

Baltimore City’s homeless citizens — possibly as many as 2,000 people on any given night — are facing increasingly difficult and potentially life-threatening conditions as December brings freezing temperatures and the kind of icy precipitation we’re experiencing today.

A number of factors contribute to homelessness: A lack of affordable housing, job insecurity, disabilities, and chronic illnesses including substance abuse and mental illness.

photo courtesy MOHS Ernestina Simmons was appointed by Mayor Brandon Scott as Director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services in Baltimore on September 28, 2023, with her term officially beginning on October 16, 2023.

Homelessness in Baltimore has surged. In a recent census, the city’s outreach team encountered 26% more people experiencing homelessness compared to last year.

Ernestina Simmons is the director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services. She joins us in Studio A.

