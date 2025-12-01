Pathfinders for Autism's 25-year mission to support families, raise public awareness about ASD

For 25 years, an organization started by a former star player for the Baltimore Orioles has been helping individuals with Autism and their families.

BJ Surhoff played for the Os from 1996–2000 and again from 2003–2005. In 2000, with his wife, Polly, he founded Pathfinders for Autism.

Perceptions of those with autism have changed over the years, and so has the range of services that have been made available to people with autism and those who love them.

B.J. Surhoff serves as the president of the Pathfinders for Autism board. Rebecca Rienzi is the executive director of Pathfinders.

photos courtesy Pathfinders for Autism (L-R) William "B.J." Surhoff, a Baltimore Orioles Hall-of-Famer, is co-founder and president of the Board of Directors of Pathfinders for Autism. Rebecca Rienzi is the group's executive director.

Pathfinders will hold a Mock Traffic Stop workshop with Baltimore County Police on December 3. For more info, click here.

