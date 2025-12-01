2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Pathfinders for Autism's 25-year mission to support families, raise public awareness about ASD

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Volunteers man a Pathfinders for Autism tent at a recent Mock Traffic Stop event at Chesapeake College, A community college in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.
Photo courtesy Pathfinders for Autism
Volunteers man a Pathfinders for Autism tent at a recent Mock Traffic Stop event at Chesapeake College, A community college in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.

For 25 years, an organization started by a former star player for the Baltimore Orioles has been helping individuals with Autism and their families.

BJ Surhoff played for the Os from 1996–2000 and again from 2003–2005. In 2000, with his wife, Polly, he founded Pathfinders for Autism.

Perceptions of those with autism have changed over the years, and so has the range of services that have been made available to people with autism and those who love them.

B.J. Surhoff serves as the president of the Pathfinders for Autism board. Rebecca Rienzi is the executive director of Pathfinders.
They join Tom on Zoom…

(L-R) William "B.J." Surhoff, a Baltimore Orioles Hall-of-Famer, is co-founder and president of the Board of Directors of Pathfinders for Autism. Rebecca Rienzi is the group's executive director.
photos courtesy Pathfinders for Autism
(L-R) William "B.J." Surhoff, a Baltimore Orioles Hall-of-Famer, is co-founder and president of the Board of Directors of Pathfinders for Autism. Rebecca Rienzi is the group's executive director.

Pathfinders will hold a Mock Traffic Stop workshop with Baltimore County Police on December 3. For more info, click here.

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the live broadcast)

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsAutismPublic Health
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes