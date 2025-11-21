2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

Sports Wrap: Why on earth did the Orioles trade Rodriguez for Ward?

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:26 PM EST
Left: Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sept. 23, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File) Right: Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez walks off the field after pitching in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Eric Thayer/Jeffrey McWhorter
/
AP
Left: Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sept. 23, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif.

Right: Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez walks off the field after pitching in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Midday guest host and WYPR news director Matt Bush turns now turn to the world of Orioles baseball and a head-spinning player trade that occurred earlier this week.

Grayson Rodriguez, long considered the team's top pitching prospect, was traded away to the Los Angeles Angels, in return for Angels' outfielder Taylor Ward.

The reaction from fans pinged between confusion, disbelief, disappointment and anger.

Sports reporter Andy Kostka and Orioles columnist Jon Meoli of WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner join us to help us break down the trade and the Orioles offseason so far.

Baltimore OriolesSportsThe Baltimore Banner
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.'s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station's Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
