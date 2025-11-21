Sports Wrap: Why on earth did the Orioles trade Rodriguez for Ward?

Midday guest host and WYPR news director Matt Bush turns now turn to the world of Orioles baseball and a head-spinning player trade that occurred earlier this week.

Grayson Rodriguez, long considered the team's top pitching prospect, was traded away to the Los Angeles Angels, in return for Angels' outfielder Taylor Ward.

The reaction from fans pinged between confusion, disbelief, disappointment and anger.

Sports reporter Andy Kostka and Orioles columnist Jon Meoli of WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner join us to help us break down the trade and the Orioles offseason so far.

