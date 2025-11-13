2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore Fire Chief on finding tomorrow's firefighters, and changing how his department responds to calls

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said firefighters will continue to dump water from the exterior and maintain a defense between the warehouse and homes.
Wesley Lapointe, for The Banner.
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace on the site of a massive fire in Remington on November 7.

When fires broke out in 18th century Baltimore, historian Clarence H. Forrest wrote, “Then everybody became a fireman, and with the primitive appliances at hand attempted to extinguish the flames.”

Clarence, writing at the end of the 19th century, notes times had changed with the adoption of dedicated firemen companies. “Now,” he wrote, “the few fight the flames and the many are spectators.”

Baltimore has changed greatly since those times, but the same idea remains: the few fight the flames.

In recent years, the Baltimore City Fire Department has faced several high profile fires as well as fires sprouting from the city’s many vacant properties. Fire Chief James Wallace, a 33-year veteran of the service who became Chief in July 2023, joins Midday to discuss fighting fires, how new technologies is shaping how his department responds to calls, and staffing shortages.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
