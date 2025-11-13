Baltimore Fire Chief on finding tomorrow's firefighters, and changing how his department responds to calls

When fires broke out in 18th century Baltimore, historian Clarence H. Forrest wrote, “Then everybody became a fireman, and with the primitive appliances at hand attempted to extinguish the flames.”

Clarence, writing at the end of the 19th century, notes times had changed with the adoption of dedicated firemen companies. “Now,” he wrote, “the few fight the flames and the many are spectators.”

Baltimore has changed greatly since those times, but the same idea remains: the few fight the flames.

In recent years, the Baltimore City Fire Department has faced several high profile fires as well as fires sprouting from the city’s many vacant properties. Fire Chief James Wallace, a 33-year veteran of the service who became Chief in July 2023, joins Midday to discuss fighting fires, how new technologies is shaping how his department responds to calls, and staffing shortages.

