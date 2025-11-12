2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The Baltimore Banner, now in its third year, launches MoCo coverage and new newsroom leadership

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 12, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

Since its launch three years ago, The Baltimore Banner has emerged as a potent force on the local media landscape, earning a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on the opioid epidemic.

With 90 journalists, the Banner is Maryland’s largest newsroom. In recent months, it has expanded its coverage area to communities adjacent to Baltimore, including the state’s largest county, Montgomery County.

Like all local news outlets, The Banner faces significant challenges attracting readers and advertisers. While the Banner is not yet profitable, it boasts a rapidly expanding subscriber base. The news organization reports growing from 55,000 subscribers in 2024 to around 69,000 this year.

Last month, a new editor-in-chief took the helm of the newsroom. Audrey Cooper is a seasoned journalist who comes to Baltimore from New York Public Radio, and before that, the San Francisco Chronicle.

Cooper and Banner CEO Bob Cohn joins Midday to discuss the newsroom's roles and responsibilities as the biggest fish in the evaporating pond of local journalism.

Plus, Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler joins the conversation to discuss sustainable models of local journalism and the partnership between BPM and the Banner.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRThe Baltimore Bannerjournalism
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak