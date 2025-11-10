2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Peace Promise Weekend, Nov 7-9: Healing the wounds of violence

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
The grass-roots led Baltimore Peace Movement organizes a Peace Promise Weekend four times a year to honor the victims of violence in Baltimore. The last observance was this past weekend, from Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 9. So far this year, 117 people have been victims of homicide in Baltimore.
Rebecca Sube Photography
Four times a year, the Baltimore Peace Movement, a community-led, not-for-profit organization, observes what it calls Peace Promise Weekends, where those who have lost loved ones to violence in the city are comforted…and those who have passed are remembered.

The Peace Promise is about bringing the city together to celebrate the connections that make our neighborhoods safer.

Darnyle Wharton is a co organizer of the Baltimore Peace Movement. He joins us on Zoom…

The Baltimore Peace Promise Weekends take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the 1st weekend of the month in February, August, and November, and on Mother's Day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) in May.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
