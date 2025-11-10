Peace Promise Weekend, Nov 7-9: Healing the wounds of violence

Four times a year, the Baltimore Peace Movement, a community-led, not-for-profit organization, observes what it calls Peace Promise Weekends, where those who have lost loved ones to violence in the city are comforted…and those who have passed are remembered.

The Peace Promise is about bringing the city together to celebrate the connections that make our neighborhoods safer.

Darnyle Wharton is a co organizer of the Baltimore Peace Movement. He joins us on Zoom…

The Baltimore Peace Promise Weekends take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the 1st weekend of the month in February, August, and November, and on Mother's Day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) in May.