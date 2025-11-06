2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: Consequential housing bills and aid to furloughed workers

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is seen during a press conference about the Key Bridge collapse in Dundalk, Maryland on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
In this file photo, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is at press conference about the Key Bridge collapse on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss the latest issues important to city residents.

Scott signed a series of consequential, and controversial, housing bills earlier this week. What does he say to critics who claim the bills will drive out longtime residents?

And, as the longest government shutdown in American history continues, how is the city supporting furloughed federal workers and contractors?

Plus, a final report on Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program, Scott's reactions to the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and plans for expanded office space for local Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRMayor Brandon ScottHousingICE FacilitiesICE
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak