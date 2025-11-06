Midday with the Mayor: Consequential housing bills and aid to furloughed workers

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss the latest issues important to city residents.

Scott signed a series of consequential, and controversial, housing bills earlier this week. What does he say to critics who claim the bills will drive out longtime residents?

And, as the longest government shutdown in American history continues, how is the city supporting furloughed federal workers and contractors?

Plus, a final report on Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program, Scott's reactions to the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and plans for expanded office space for local Immigration and Customs Enforcement.