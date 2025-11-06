Everyman's 'Art' showcases a trio of gifted Resident Company actors

Tom's next guests are the three cast members in the new Everyman Theatre production of Art, which Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, reviewed here last Friday.

Philip Randolph Nelson plays Serge, an dermatologist who becomes an obsessive art collector; Kyle Prue plays Marc, Serge's intellectual friend, and Tony K. Nam plays Yvan, a mutual friend.

In the Tony Award-winning play, the three men find their relationships strained when Serge buys an extremely expensive, monochromatic white painting. His two friends' openly dismissive attitude toward the pricey canvas sparks heated arguments over the subjective quality of art and taste, and gradually raises doubts about their loyalty to each other.

In real life, the three actors are friends, and they are also members of Everyman Theatre's Resident Company, a distinction that reflects not only their superb acting talents but also their commitment to Everyman's mission to bring transformative artistic experiences, season after season, to Baltimore audiences.

Philip Randolph Nelson and Kyle Prue join Tom now in Studio A. Tony K. Nam joins us on Zoom.

photos courtesy Everyman Theatre (L-R): Actors Kyle Prue, Philip Randolph Nelson and Tony K. Nam are members of Everyman Theatre's Resident Company.

Art continues at Everyman Theatre through November 16.