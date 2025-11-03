2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Dr. Leana Wen: How US budget cuts are hurting medical research, and AI's new role in public health

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 3, 2025 at 12:15 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
And now, it’s the Midday Healthwatch with former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and Washington Post columnist, Dr. Leana Wen.

Dr. Wen joins Midday on the first Monday of every month to discuss important developments in the field of public health, and to answer your questions about medicine, health and wellness.

Dr. Wen joins us on Zoom.

You are welcome to join us as well!
Email your questions or comments to [email protected], or call us at 410.662.8780.

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the broadcast.)

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
