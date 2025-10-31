With Issue #20, BMoreArt marks a decade as Baltimore's arts forum

Tom's next guests are two journalists who are chronicling the constantly unfolding story of the arts in Baltimore.

Cara Ober is an artist, arts writer, curator and the founder and executive director of BmoreArt, a unique organization that serves as a resource for, and about, Baltimore’s vibrant arts community. Cara launched it as a collaborative artists’ blog in 2007; since 2015, it has lived both online and in the glossy bi-annual BMoreArt print magazine.

Chelsea Lemon Fetzer is a writer and poet who serves as the Managing Editor of BMoreArt's magazine and its online journal of all things art in our city.

The 20th issue of the magazine, marking the organization's 10th anniversary, will launch at a big event Saturday.

Cara and Chelsea stopped by the Midday studio yesterday afternoon to talk with us about this milestone…

photos courtesy BMoreArt

BMoreArt's Icons Ball and Benefit is being held Saturday night at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and Ballroom. The event is sold-out, but Issue #20 of BmoreArt will be available for purchase on the BMoreArt's website, by subscription, and on selected newsstands. You can also check out BMoreArt's online auction and exhibition.

