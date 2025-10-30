2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Does the public know enough about data centers to decide their future in Maryland? This group says no.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

A new coalition of environmental and sustainability organizations says more information and a better understanding of data centers is needed.

The Maryland Data Centers Analysis Group seek to leverage members deep knowledge of the issues to research and share information they hope will guide decisions about data centers.

Elizabeth Bauer and Faith Klareich are members of the Maryland Data Centers Analysis Group. Organizations involved include the Sugarloaf Alliance, the Fellowship of Scientists and Engineers, Montgomery Countryside Alliance, Sustainable Hyattsville, and the TriCounty Coalition.

Additionally, Bauer is the chair of the board of Envision Maryland, and Klareich is a board member.

Klareich previously worked with Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on her Data Centers Work Group, and with the county's Sustainability Commission.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRData Centers
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak