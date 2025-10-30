Does the public know enough about data centers to decide their future in Maryland? This group says no.

A new coalition of environmental and sustainability organizations says more information and a better understanding of data centers is needed.

The Maryland Data Centers Analysis Group seek to leverage members deep knowledge of the issues to research and share information they hope will guide decisions about data centers.

Elizabeth Bauer and Faith Klareich are members of the Maryland Data Centers Analysis Group. Organizations involved include the Sugarloaf Alliance, the Fellowship of Scientists and Engineers, Montgomery Countryside Alliance, Sustainable Hyattsville, and the TriCounty Coalition.

Additionally, Bauer is the chair of the board of Envision Maryland, and Klareich is a board member.

Klareich previously worked with Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on her Data Centers Work Group, and with the county's Sustainability Commission.