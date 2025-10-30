2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
An inside look at efforts to bring more data centers to Maryland. What does it mean for the state's economy?

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
A massive data center is being built on the 2,100-acre former Alcoa Eastalco smelting site in Frederick County.
Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Banner
An emerging industry in Maryland promises to bring jobs and investment to a state facing a steep budget deficit and lots of layoffs.

Data centers are big business. These sprawling warehouse-like buildings contain rows and rows of servers that process huge amounts of data and power the AI tools the economy is increasingly reliant on.

Matt Doyle, a Senior Business Development Representative in the Maryland Department of Commerce, joins Midday to discuss efforts to attract data center to the state. With several projects down the line, what is the promise of data centers for Marylanders and the state's economy?

Data CentersFrederick County
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak