An inside look at efforts to bring more data centers to Maryland. What does it mean for the state's economy?

An emerging industry in Maryland promises to bring jobs and investment to a state facing a steep budget deficit and lots of layoffs.

Data centers are big business. These sprawling warehouse-like buildings contain rows and rows of servers that process huge amounts of data and power the AI tools the economy is increasingly reliant on.

Matt Doyle, a Senior Business Development Representative in the Maryland Department of Commerce, joins Midday to discuss efforts to attract data center to the state. With several projects down the line, what is the promise of data centers for Marylanders and the state's economy?