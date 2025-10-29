2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Midday on Cars: Do you have what you need for winter car care? Plus, is the U.S. being left behind on EVs?

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT
Motorweek's first season debuted in 1981. 45 seasons later, the cars have changed but the passion remains the same.
Motorweek's first season debuted in 1981. 45 seasons later, the cars have changed but the passion remains the same.

Midday on Cars takes a look under the hood and answers your questions about your automobile.

John Davis, the Host of Motorweek on Maryland Public Television and PBS, joins the show to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles, how tariffs are changing the domestic automotive market and how to care for your car as winter approaches.

Davis has hosted Motorweek since it began nearly a half century ago. On November 8, Motorweek is set to air a special anniversary episode celebrating 45 years of dispensing automotive advice and covering the automotive industry.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
