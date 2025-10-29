Midday on Cars: Do you have what you need for winter car care? Plus, is the U.S. being left behind on EVs?

Midday on Cars takes a look under the hood and answers your questions about your automobile.

John Davis, the Host of Motorweek on Maryland Public Television and PBS, joins the show to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles, how tariffs are changing the domestic automotive market and how to care for your car as winter approaches.

Davis has hosted Motorweek since it began nearly a half century ago. On November 8, Motorweek is set to air a special anniversary episode celebrating 45 years of dispensing automotive advice and covering the automotive industry.

