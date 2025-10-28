Rep. Johnny Olszewski, Jr. on impacts of the federal shutdown, and the outlook for a resolution

Joining Tom now is Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski, Jr. He represents Marylanders living in the state's second district, which includes parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties, as well as a sliver of Baltimore City.

Official photo Congressman Johnny Olszewski, Jr. represents Maryland's 2nd congressional district.

The second longest government shutdown in history is slogging along into its 28th day. Meanwhile, President Trump is traveling in Asia, the Senate is stalled, and the House isn’t even in session.

As the shutdown continues, health care subsidies are set to expire, triggering potentially catastrophic increases in health insurance costs for tens of millions of Americans.

If there is a light at the end of this tunnel, it is a very dim and distant light.

We’ve invited Congressman Olszewski back to talk about the prospects for a resolution.

He joins Tom in Studio A…

You are welcome to join us as well...

Email us at [email protected], or call us at 410.662.8780

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the live broadcast)