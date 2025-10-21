In 'Never Let Them See You Sweat,' Dr. Leigh Vinocur shows us how to 'harness stress for success'

We begin today with a conversation about stress. It’s part and parcel of all of our lives. And while the downside effects of stress are readily apparent: worry, anxiety, insomnia. Is there an upside to stress?

Dr. Leigh Vinocur thinks that by reframing what stress is and managing it correctly, we can turn stress into a force for good.

Dr. Leigh knows a thing or two about stress. She’s an Emergency Room physician and a TV commentator who has worked as an advisor in the corporate and healthcare sectors as well.

In her new book, she offers tips on how to respond to stress, and how to make stress a catalyst for positive change. It’s called Never Let Them See You Sweat: How Science Can Help Us Harness Stress for Success.

She joined Tom Hall in the studio yesterday to talk about the book…

Dr. Leigh Vinocur will be discussing her book Tuesday night at the Ivy Bookshop. She’ll be in conversation with Sloane Brown of the Baltimore Sun and the Daily Record. That event begins tonight at 6:00pm. For more details, click here.

