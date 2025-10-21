2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

In 'Never Let Them See You Sweat,' Dr. Leigh Vinocur shows us how to 'harness stress for success'

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
Dr. Leigh Vinocur is an ER physician, media commentator and corporate healthcare consultant, and the author of a new guide to managing stress, Never Let Them See You Sweat.
Photo and book jacket art courtesy Dr. Leigh Vinocur
/
dr.leigh.com
Dr. Leigh Vinocur is an ER physician, media commentator and corporate healthcare consultant, and the author of a new guide to managing stress, Never Let Them See You Sweat.

We begin today with a conversation about stress. It’s part and parcel of all of our lives. And while the downside effects of stress are readily apparent: worry, anxiety, insomnia. Is there an upside to stress?

Dr. Leigh Vinocur thinks that by reframing what stress is and managing it correctly, we can turn stress into a force for good.

Dr. Leigh knows a thing or two about stress. She’s an Emergency Room physician and a TV commentator who has worked as an advisor in the corporate and healthcare sectors as well.

In her new book, she offers tips on how to respond to stress, and how to make stress a catalyst for positive change. It’s called Never Let Them See You Sweat: How Science Can Help Us Harness Stress for Success.

She joined Tom Hall in the studio yesterday to talk about the book…

Dr. Leigh Vinocur will be discussing her book Tuesday night at the Ivy Bookshop. She’ll be in conversation with Sloane Brown of the Baltimore Sun and the Daily Record. That event begins tonight at 6:00pm. For more details, click here.

(This conversation was pre-recorded, so we can't take any phone calls or emails)

(Audio of this program will be posted here after the broadcast)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHealthWYPR Books
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
