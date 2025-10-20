2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Dara Horn on the enduring existence of antisemitism

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Jewish community and interfaith leaders hold a candle-lighting ceremony marking the exact moment of the first anniversary since Hamas spearheaded attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, at a ceremony at The Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
The Los Angeles Jewish community and interfaith leaders hold a candle-lighting ceremony marking the exact moment of the first anniversary since Hamas spearheaded attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, at a ceremony at The Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Jewish novelist and scholar Dara Horn writes about Jewish identity and antisemitism, with a focus on the ways in which Jewish history is taught and how Jews are perceived around the globe. Her latest book is People Love Dead Jews.

Dara Horn has been chosen to give the 2025 Jerome S. Cardin Memorial Lecture tomorrow night at at Loyola University Maryland.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak