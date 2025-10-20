Dara Horn on the enduring existence of antisemitism

Jewish novelist and scholar Dara Horn writes about Jewish identity and antisemitism, with a focus on the ways in which Jewish history is taught and how Jews are perceived around the globe. Her latest book is People Love Dead Jews.

Dara Horn has been chosen to give the 2025 Jerome S. Cardin Memorial Lecture tomorrow night at at Loyola University Maryland.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

