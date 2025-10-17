2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
As his 'Wimpy Kid' series hits #20, Jeff Kinney muses on his success, his craft, and his pre-teen readers

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Author/illustrator Jeff Kinney - seen here with his 'Wimpy Kid' protagonist Greg Heffley -- is coming to Baltimore to celebrate publication of 'Partypooper,' the 20th installment in his popular 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book series for 8-12 year olds.
Jacket image courtesy Harry N. Abrams, Inc; Jeff Kinney photo by Filip Wollak
Tom's next guest is Jeff Kinney. The Maryland native and University of Maryland grad is the author and illustrator of the best-selling children’s book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Expanding on his original online comic strip, Kinney launched the award-winning book series in 2007. He’s published a new installment nearly every year since, and the books, written for pre-teen readers, have now sold more than 300 million copies worldwide.

The 20th installment in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Partypooper, hits bookstands on Tuesday, October 21. Kinney is coming to Baltimore’s Dumbarton Middle School the night before — on Monday, October 20 — as part of his international Partypooper Book Tour. Monday's Partypooper Show is a ticketed event that gets under way at 7pm.

Jeff Kinney spoke with Tom earlier this week on Zoom from his home in Massachusetts.

(This conversation was pre-recorded on Tuesday, October 14, so we can't take any calls or emails.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksPre-teens
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
