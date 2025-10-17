As his 'Wimpy Kid' series hits #20, Jeff Kinney muses on his success, his craft, and his pre-teen readers

Tom's next guest is Jeff Kinney. The Maryland native and University of Maryland grad is the author and illustrator of the best-selling children’s book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Expanding on his original online comic strip, Kinney launched the award-winning book series in 2007. He’s published a new installment nearly every year since, and the books, written for pre-teen readers, have now sold more than 300 million copies worldwide.

The 20th installment in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Partypooper, hits bookstands on Tuesday, October 21. Kinney is coming to Baltimore’s Dumbarton Middle School the night before — on Monday, October 20 — as part of his international Partypooper Book Tour. Monday's Partypooper Show is a ticketed event that gets under way at 7pm.

The event is sold out. For more info or to check on ticket availability, click here.

Jeff Kinney spoke with Tom earlier this week on Zoom from his home in Massachusetts.

(This conversation was pre-recorded on Tuesday, October 14, so we can't take any calls or emails.)

