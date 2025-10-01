New PILOT deal sees city's largest nonprofits pay more, but is it enough?

Baltimore City's largest institutions of learning and medicine, such as Johns Hopkins University and University of Maryland Medical Center, make annual payments to the city.

PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreements allows Baltimore to recoup costs from massive nonprofits exempt from property tax. According to reporting from WYPR news partner The Baltimore Banner, the 14 institutions with which the city has PILOT agreements collectively own $4.8 billion of real estate; they currently pay $6 million a year under the PILOT.

Now, a new PILOT agreement sees these institutions pay more. But is the increase enough? Advocates say no and voiced disappointment that negotiations were conducted behind closed doors.

The Banner's Emily Opilo joins Midday to discuss the latest.