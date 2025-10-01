2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Druid Lake, city rec centers see upgrades and construction. We ask parks Director Reginald Moore about it.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Recreation and Parks Department's Coldstream Aquatic Center opened two new pool spaces.
Florence Shenm, The Baltimore Banner.
Reginald Moore, the Director of Baltimore City’s Recreation and Parks Department, joins Midday to discuss the wide array of facilities and resources he shepherds.

Moore oversees an ever-evolving list of 51 recreation centers, 4 dog parks, 3 skate parks and more than 4,700 acres of parkland in 262 parks. That portfolio includes everything from the Greenmount Recreation Center’s AI youth computer lab to Druid Hill Park, which has been under construction for a long time.

Moore discusses upgrades to several recreational centers and parks, and the latest on construction at Druid Hill Park and the opening of the pedestrian loop around Druid Lake.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
