Rep. Steny Hoyer on the shutdown, Gaza peace hopes, Ukraine's war

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Steny Hoyer, 83, is a Democrat who has been the U.S. representative for southern Maryland's 5th congressional district for 21 terms, serving since January, 1981. He was House Majority Leader between 2007 and 2011 and again between 2019 and 2023. Hoyer is the dean of the Maryland congressional delegation and the most senior Democrat in the US House.
credit: official photo, Rep. Steny Hoyer
Tom's first guest today is the veteran Democratic congressman Steny Hoyer, who has represented Maryland's 5th District in the US House of Representatives since 1981.

Congressman Hoyer discusses the likelihood of what he calls a Republican-led shutdown of the federal government, the newly announced Trump proposal for an end to the Israel-Gaza war, and the outlook for Russia's three year-old war on Ukraine.

Because this conversation was recorded, we can't take any calls or emails.

(Audio of this program will be posted here early this afternoon.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRep. Steny HoyerCongressfederal shutdownGazaUkraine
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
