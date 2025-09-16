2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore moves to review PILOT payments from city institutions

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Critics of the current PILOT agreement outside Baltimore City Hall.
Emily Hofstaedter, WYPR
Baltimore city is taking steps to revise an agreement with its major nonprofit institutions over how much they pay annually to the budget.

As nonprofits, these 14 institutions do not pay property taxes but instead have a PILOT or payment-in-lieu-of-taxes. Combined they pay $6M annually for city services like policing, snow removal, road maintenance and more. That agreement expires and comes up for renegotiation next year.

A 2024 report from the Office of the Comptroller estimated that if taxable, the properties in question would generate over $108M and that in turn, they use about $47M.

"With Us, For Us” is a coalition of labor unions and Baltimore-based community groups demanding these institutions pay more to the city. WUFU's Tracy Lingo, President of Unite Here Local 7, and Musaab Ibrahim, Senior Research Assistant at Maryland Center on Economic Policy, join Midday to discuss their initiative.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
