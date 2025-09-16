Baltimore moves to review PILOT payments from city institutions

Baltimore city is taking steps to revise an agreement with its major nonprofit institutions over how much they pay annually to the budget.

As nonprofits, these 14 institutions do not pay property taxes but instead have a PILOT or payment-in-lieu-of-taxes. Combined they pay $6M annually for city services like policing, snow removal, road maintenance and more. That agreement expires and comes up for renegotiation next year.

A 2024 report from the Office of the Comptroller estimated that if taxable, the properties in question would generate over $108M and that in turn, they use about $47M.

"With Us, For Us” is a coalition of labor unions and Baltimore-based community groups demanding these institutions pay more to the city. WUFU's Tracy Lingo, President of Unite Here Local 7, and Musaab Ibrahim, Senior Research Assistant at Maryland Center on Economic Policy, join Midday to discuss their initiative.

