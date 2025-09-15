2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Follow-up finds progress for worker conditions at city agency. That report and more with Baltimore's Inspector General.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
The Inspector General's follow-up report found "marked improvement" in the working condition in the Department of Public Works since last year.
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva
The Inspector General's follow-up report found "marked improvement" in the working condition in the Department of Public Works since last year.

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming leads her office in investigations into waste, fraud and abuse in city government. Cumming joins Midday to discuss her office's work.

In the past year, her office launched high-profile investigations into poor working conditions at the Department of Public Works, a cyber-theft of more than $1.5 million dollars, and cost overruns in the redesign of the city’s website. According to the the office's annual report, Cumming and her team uncovered nearly $11 million in savings for the city.

Recently, her team revisited work sites at DPW and found improvements to conditions, including access to clean water and sanitary bathrooms. What did workers there tell her team?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak