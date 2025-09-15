Follow-up finds progress for worker conditions at city agency. That report and more with Baltimore's Inspector General.

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming leads her office in investigations into waste, fraud and abuse in city government. Cumming joins Midday to discuss her office's work.

In the past year, her office launched high-profile investigations into poor working conditions at the Department of Public Works, a cyber-theft of more than $1.5 million dollars, and cost overruns in the redesign of the city’s website. According to the the office's annual report, Cumming and her team uncovered nearly $11 million in savings for the city.

Recently, her team revisited work sites at DPW and found improvements to conditions, including access to clean water and sanitary bathrooms. What did workers there tell her team?