BDC's Otis Rolley: a new course for Baltimore's economic future?

Tom's guest for the hour today is Otis Rolley.

He was recently appointed as president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, the lead economic development agency of the city of Baltimore.

Rolley is a longtime Baltimore resident who has held positions in local City Government that include Deputy Housing Commissioner and Director of Planning for Mayor Martin O’Malley, and Chief of Staff with Mayor Sheila Dixon. He has also served as the president and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, and he has worked in government and in the philanthropy sector in several other cities.

In 2011, he ran in the Democratic primary for mayor of Baltimore. Most recently, he was a Social Impact Advisor for a financial firm in St. Louis.

Otis Rolley succeeds Colin Tarbert, who has left to take a position in Jacknsville, Florida.

Photo courtesy BDC Otis Rolley is the new president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation.

Rolley is the first African American to lead the BDC. In an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun published in his first week on the job last June, he pledged to chart “a new course for our city’s economic future.”

We're delighted to welcome him to the show today to talk about what that future might hold.

