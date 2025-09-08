2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

BDC's Otis Rolley: a new course for Baltimore's economic future?

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The reimagined Harborplace waterfront proposed by developer P. David Bramble offers a unique synthesis of parks, markets, office space and residential units, a mix the developer says is designed to "to enhance and embrace the water." (image courtesy MCB Real Estate)
Image courtesy MCB Real Estate
The reimagined — and controversial —Harborplace waterfront proposed by developer P. David Bramble offers a mix of parks, markets, office space and residential units, a synthesis the developer says is designed to "to enhance and embrace the water."

Tom's guest for the hour today is Otis Rolley.
He was recently appointed as president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, the lead economic development agency of the city of Baltimore.

Rolley is a longtime Baltimore resident who has held positions in local City Government that include Deputy Housing Commissioner and Director of Planning for Mayor Martin O’Malley, and Chief of Staff with Mayor Sheila Dixon. He has also served as the president and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, and he has worked in government and in the philanthropy sector in several other cities.

In 2011, he ran in the Democratic primary for mayor of Baltimore. Most recently, he was a Social Impact Advisor for a financial firm in St. Louis.

Otis Rolley succeeds Colin Tarbert, who has left to take a position in Jacknsville, Florida.

Otis Rolley is the new president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation.
Photo courtesy BDC
Otis Rolley is the new president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation.

Rolley is the first African American to lead the BDC. In an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun published in his first week on the job last June, he pledged to chart “a new course for our city’s economic future.”

We're delighted to welcome him to the show today to talk about what that future might hold.

Otis Rolley joins Tom in Studio A.

You are welcome to join us as well!
You can email us at [email protected], or give us a call on our listener line at 410.662.8780.

(Audio for this program will be posted early this afternoon)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsBaltimore Development CorporationBaltimore CitydevelopmentHarborplaceMidday
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes