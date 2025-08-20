Kellie Carter Jackson details Black women's resistance in 'We Refuse'

(This Program originally aired on June 19, 2024)

Today Midday revisits a conversation with author and historian Kellie Carter Jackson.

Her 2024 book, We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance, examines the resistance demonstrated by Black women in the face of white oppression and the full spectrum of their defiance.

Jackson is an Associate Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Wellesley College and co-host of This Day in Esoteric Political History. Her 2019 book Force and Freedom was a finalist for the Frederick Douglass Book Prize and the Museum of African American History Stone Book Award.

A reminder that because our show was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments.