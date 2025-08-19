2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'Dream Count' is the latest story about human desire and identity by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT

(This conversation originally aired May 12, 2205)

Internationally acclaimed writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Midday to discuss her latest novel, Dream Count. The book is her first work of fiction since Americanah, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award 12 years ago.

Dream Count is a rumination on friendship and feminism, a study of what makes relationships work and why they fail. The story is about people making assumptions, and how those assumptions can advance injustice. It is also about “contagious dignity,” and a reflection on finding fulfillment and why it is so elusive.

Adichie was raised in Nigeria and splits her time between Nigeria and Maryland.

Their conversation was pre-recorded, so we aren’t able to take any calls or comments.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
