'Dream Count' is the latest story about human desire and identity by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Internationally acclaimed writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Midday to discuss her latest novel, Dream Count. The book is her first work of fiction since Americanah, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award 12 years ago.

Dream Count is a rumination on friendship and feminism, a study of what makes relationships work and why they fail. The story is about people making assumptions, and how those assumptions can advance injustice. It is also about “contagious dignity,” and a reflection on finding fulfillment and why it is so elusive.

Adichie was raised in Nigeria and splits her time between Nigeria and Maryland.

