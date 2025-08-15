How have the State's Attorney's Office and community groups help curb homicides?

As of August 1, homicides in Baltimore are down 24.3% compared to 2024. Mayor Brandon Scott counts the police department and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) as key partners in reducing the homicide rate, but what role does the City State’s Attorney’s Office play in curbing the violence? Additionally, how are anti-violence community groups working directly with neighborhoods and residents to make the city safer?

Today, Midday gets two perspectives on the work of curbing gun violence. We'll hear from Hassan Giordano, the Chief of External Affairs for the City's State's Attorney's Office, and Brandon Wilson, Manager of the Stop the Beef Hotline at violence intervention organization, We Our US.

