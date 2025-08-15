2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
How have the State's Attorney's Office and community groups help curb homicides?

By Teria Rogers,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Messages of support and a photo of Izaiah Carter, a 16-year-old Patterson High School shot and killed in early March, can be seen on one of Forno Restaurant and Wine Bar’s sandwich boards. Carter had been an employee at the restaurant. Nine people under 18 have been murdered in Baltimore since Jan. 1, including a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot with an assault-style rifle Saturday night in Westport. Another 29 city children have been victims of nonfatal shootings this year, according to Baltimore Police. (photo credit Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Messages of support and a photo of Izaiah Carter, a 16-year-old Patterson High School shot and killed in March 2023. (photo credit Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

As of August 1, homicides in Baltimore are down 24.3% compared to 2024. Mayor Brandon Scott counts the police department and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) as key partners in reducing the homicide rate, but what role does the City State’s Attorney’s Office play in curbing the violence? Additionally, how are anti-violence community groups working directly with neighborhoods and residents to make the city safer?

Today, Midday gets two perspectives on the work of curbing gun violence. We'll hear from Hassan Giordano, the Chief of External Affairs for the City's State's Attorney's Office, and Brandon Wilson, Manager of the Stop the Beef Hotline at violence intervention organization, We Our US.

Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
