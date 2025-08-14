Governor Moore criticizes deploying National Guard in D.C.; doubles down on crime drop in Baltimore

Governor Wes Moore joins Midday to share his perspective on the deployment of National Guard and additional officers to patrol the streets of Washington.

In a White House press conference on Monday, President Trump announced a federal takeover of the Washington, D.C. police department and the deployment of the National Guard, intending to restore order and public safety.

During his remarks, the President mentioned several cities, implying they have crime problems. He listed Baltimore, along with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland, saying, "We don't even mention that anymore, they're so far gone."

Moore continues to highlight the partnership between the state and the city to reduce gun violence in Baltimore.