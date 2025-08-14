2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Governor Moore criticizes deploying National Guard in D.C.; doubles down on crime drop in Baltimore

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore

Governor Wes Moore joins Midday to share his perspective on the deployment of National Guard and additional officers to patrol the streets of Washington.

In a White House press conference on Monday, President Trump announced a federal takeover of the Washington, D.C. police department and the deployment of the National Guard, intending to restore order and public safety.

During his remarks, the President mentioned several cities, implying they have crime problems. He listed Baltimore, along with Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland, saying, "We don't even mention that anymore, they're so far gone."

Moore continues to highlight the partnership between the state and the city to reduce gun violence in Baltimore.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland Governor Wes Moore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes