2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Everyone is talking about utility costs. What's behind the rise, and is relief on the way?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Powerlines over I-95 in Maryland. DiscoA340, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
DiscoA340, CC BY-SA 4.0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Powerlines over I-95 in Maryland.

From the halls of the state capitol in Annapolis to the corner dive bar in Baltimore, it seems like everyone is talking about rising utility costs.

It is more expensive to turn the lights on, run air conditioning or bake cookies in the oven.

On June 1, Baltimore Gas & Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco all raised their rates, yet again. The prices for gas and electricity have risen at a rate exceeding inflation.

Lawmakers have taken notice. So what’s the reason for these increases? And can Marylanders expect any relief?

My first guest today is David Lapp, who represents ratepayers at the Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel, an independent state agency that advocates for consumers.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayUtilitieselectricity
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes