Everyone is talking about utility costs. What's behind the rise, and is relief on the way?

From the halls of the state capitol in Annapolis to the corner dive bar in Baltimore, it seems like everyone is talking about rising utility costs.

It is more expensive to turn the lights on, run air conditioning or bake cookies in the oven.

On June 1, Baltimore Gas & Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco all raised their rates, yet again. The prices for gas and electricity have risen at a rate exceeding inflation.

Lawmakers have taken notice. So what’s the reason for these increases? And can Marylanders expect any relief?

My first guest today is David Lapp, who represents ratepayers at the Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel, an independent state agency that advocates for consumers.

