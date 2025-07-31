Residents of Towson's Stoneleigh neighborhood want to eliminate race covenants

From the 1920s until the 1950s, some real estate transactions in Baltimore County included restrictive covenants that contained clauses prohibiting the sale of homes to a “negro” or someone of “negro extraction.”

In Stoneleigh, a bucolic neighborhood in Towson near the border of Baltimore City, many deeds still include such covenants. For the last two years, volunteers in this community have worked to remove the restrictive covenants from the deeds of more than 500 homes.

Jon Morgan reported on this issue for the Baltimore Banner and joins the show to share his insight. We also hear from Stoneleigh resident and real estate agent Bissett Schwanke, who is a part of the group working to remove the racial covenants.