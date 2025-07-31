2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Residents of Towson's Stoneleigh neighborhood want to eliminate race covenants

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
A home-sale sign (2019 AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/AP
/
AP
A home-sale sign \ (2019 AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

From the 1920s until the 1950s, some real estate transactions in Baltimore County included restrictive covenants that contained clauses prohibiting the sale of homes to a “negro” or someone of “negro extraction.”

In Stoneleigh, a bucolic neighborhood in Towson near the border of Baltimore City, many deeds still include such covenants. For the last two years, volunteers in this community have worked to remove the restrictive covenants from the deeds of more than 500 homes.

Jon Morgan reported on this issue for the Baltimore Banner and joins the show to share his insight. We also hear from Stoneleigh resident and real estate agent Bissett Schwanke, who is a part of the group working to remove the racial covenants.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore CountyHousing
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes