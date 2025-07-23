Baltimore's international students face uncertainty with visa and travel changes

International students in the United States are adapting to recent changes to visas and travel that may impact their higher education goals. Today on Midday, we speak to reporters and members of the international student community about the challenges these students face in completing their studies.

Karin Fisher, a reporter for The Chronicle of Higher Education, and Ellie Wolfe, a reporter for the Baltimore Banner, join Midday to address the obstacles these students face locally and nationwide.

Additionally, Tom speaks with a panel of guests who play critical roles in Baltimore's international student community. Kara Kauffman, the International Services Coordinator at the University of Baltimore, joins the show along with two international students from Italy and India.