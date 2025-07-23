2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Baltimore's international students face uncertainty with visa and travel changes

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
Image by Jessica Baccin via Canva

International students in the United States are adapting to recent changes to visas and travel that may impact their higher education goals. Today on Midday, we speak to reporters and members of the international student community about the challenges these students face in completing their studies.

Karin Fisher, a reporter for The Chronicle of Higher Education, and Ellie Wolfe, a reporter for the Baltimore Banner, join Midday to address the obstacles these students face locally and nationwide.

Additionally, Tom speaks with a panel of guests who play critical roles in Baltimore's international student community. Kara Kauffman, the International Services Coordinator at the University of Baltimore, joins the show along with two international students from Italy and India.

Midday on Higher Education
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
