A new AI normal presents disturbing reality: increased accessibility of deepfake audio and video

Today, guest host Farai Chideya examine how AI-generated content can target and harm individuals and entire communities, and what advocates and policymakers are doing to address these growing threats.

Kristen Griffith, education reporter for The Baltimore Banner, who has been covering a local example of a AI-generated deepfake used to harm the reputation of a local school principal, Eric Eiswert.

Eiswert, who is now a principal at another Baltimore County public school, answered several questions and gave us the following statement:

I first want to publicly thank the Baltimore's State Attorney's Office and John Cox for taking this seriously and working to find a way to bring charges and address this crime. This is a new and emerging area of law, and Mr. Cox and his team fought hard to secure a conviction. I also want to thank Detective Rich for working tirelessly in his investigation and finding a way to uncover the evidence that led to the charges. It easily could have been brushed aside since this type of crime is fairly new. I also want to thank Billy Burke and CASE, the administrator's union, for immediately supporting me.

Eiswert suggested as AI-generated audio becomes harder to detect, safeguards are needed from employers and technology companies.

"As the judge said when he sentenced the perpetrator, this type of action makes it harder to address real issues of racism and injustice," Eiswert wrote. "The public becomes numb to everything because it's impossible to know what is real."

Plus, Midday is joined by Mutale Nkonde, CEO and founder of AI for the People. Her nonprofit advocates for policies and practices to ensure responsible AI development.

Nkonde is also a UN advisor on race and AI, serves on TikTok's Content Moderation Board, and is the author of "Automated Anti-Blackness: Why We Need to Name Race to Create Just Technological Futures."