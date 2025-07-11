Renewable electricity is having a moment. What's in the future for Maryland energy?

Midday on the Environment explores the future of energy in Maryland.

There is a quiet energy revolution happening across the world. The world’s energy needs are increasingly being met from renewable sources—such as solar power, wind power and hydropower.

Today, Midday discusses what recent news in Annapolis and Washington could mean for Maryland’s renewable energy ambitions.

Timothy Fox, Managing Director of Clearview Energy Partners, joins us to explain trends in energy happening across the world and across Maryland.

Plus, new sources of energy require new powerlines to carry electricity. Officials say more powerlines are needed to replace Maryland’s aging energy infrastructure and meet increased demand for power. One of the proposed projects, a 70-mile long, 500,000-volt transmission line, is called the MPRP—the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project. You might have heard of it. The project has drawn significant backlash from residents concerned about construction in their own backyards.

WYPR Frederick County Reporter Nathanael Miller joins us to discuss the latest developments in that story.

And then we'll head to the coast to check in on Maryland's offshore wind projects. The push to develop an offshore wind industry in Maryland goes back many years. Proposals have come and gone, but a project now spearheaded by developer US Wind has been in development since 2020 and is the closest to construction.

Brian Shane, of OC Today-Dispatch, has covered the twists and turns of offshore wind in Maryland and joins Midday with the latest.