Famous Olympic athlete and activist John Carlos receives Lifetime Grand Visionary Award
1 of 1 — John Carlos webpost photo.jpg
In the left picuture, Americans Athletes Tommie Smith (in the center), and John Carlos (on the right) raise their fists in a human rights protest during their medal ceremony on the Olympic Game in October 1968.
In the right picture, John Carlos speaks about the Olympics during the 50th anniversary of the Defining Moment in Sports Social Activism Historic Town Hall in California.
Associated Press/ Tony Avelar
Olympic Athlete John Carlos made history at the 1968 Olympic Games. During the medal ceremony, he, along with Tommie Smith, raised a Black fist to symbolize support for Black Americans and civil rights.
Carlos joins Midday to discuss his journey in sports and activism. He also reflects on the Lifetime Grand Visionary Award he will receive from the American Visionary Art Museum.