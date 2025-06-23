2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Famous Olympic athlete and activist John Carlos receives Lifetime Grand Visionary Award

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
In the left picuture, Americans Athletes Tommie Smith (in the center), and John Carlos (on the right) raise their fists in a human rights protest during their medal ceremony on the Olympic Game in October 1968. In the right picture, John Carlos speaks about the Olympics during the 50th anniversary of the Defining Moment in Sports Social Activism Historic Town Hall in California.
In the left picuture, Americans Athletes Tommie Smith (in the center), and John Carlos (on the right) raise their fists in a human rights protest during their medal ceremony on the Olympic Game in October 1968.
In the right picture, John Carlos speaks about the Olympics during the 50th anniversary of the Defining Moment in Sports Social Activism Historic Town Hall in California.
Associated Press/ Tony Avelar

Olympic Athlete John Carlos made history at the 1968 Olympic Games. During the medal ceremony, he, along with Tommie Smith, raised a Black fist to symbolize support for Black Americans and civil rights.

Carlos joins Midday to discuss his journey in sports and activism. He also reflects on the Lifetime Grand Visionary Award he will receive from the American Visionary Art Museum.

Midday Olympics history
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
