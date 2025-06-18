2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Double agents, the mafia and a sordid history in Michael Cannell's 'Blood and the Badge'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 18, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT

Michael Cannell has written many books delving into the sordid history of American crime, and his latest book is no different.

The setting for Blood and the Badge: The Mafia, Two Killer Cops, and a Scandal That Shocked the Nation is Brooklyn, New York, in the 1980s, and the central figures are mobsters, cops and double agents.

The case of two decorated detectives, Louis Eppolito and Stephen Caracappa made headlines when they were finally brought to justice in 2009, almost 30 years after a crime spree that included serving as informants, and assassins, for the mafia outfit La Cosa Nostra.

Others have written about these two corrupt cops, but Cannell’s book sheds new light on this infamous story. Cannell joins Midday to discuss the book and his extensive interviews and reporting that went into his research.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
