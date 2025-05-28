2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Midday has suggestions for your summer reading list

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 28, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Dylan Thiessen, The Baltimore Banner

What's on your summer reading lists? Whether you’re looking for a fluffy beach read, a hard-hitting political thriller or an in-depth historical study, our next guests have you covered.

Julia Fleischaker is the owner of Greedy Reads, bookstores with locations in Remington and Fells Point, and Emma Snyder is the owner of The Ivy Bookshop in North Baltimore, and Bird in Hand in Charles Village. The pair join us with their book suggestions.

Greedy Reads brings back its Lost Weekend literary festival this week, May 30 through June 1 in Remington.

Ivy Bookshop and Bird in Hand host a number of events in the coming weeks, including Baltimore's Laura Lippman on June 17.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
