Heather Mizeur wants to change how we talk to each other about politics

In this time of deepening political bifurcation, it is difficult to find consensus among friends, family or neighbors.

Heather Mizeur has thought a lot about why that is, and what can be done about it. Mizeur was a member of the state House of Delegates for 8 years, and ran unsuccessful races for governor and for the House of Representatives.

She joins Midday to talk about her efforts to bridge political divisions, and how those divisions can often be a product of forgetting basic truths about ourselves.