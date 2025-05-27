2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Heather Mizeur wants to change how we talk to each other about politics

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Glazier Photography
Heather Mizeur visited the Long Green Volunteer Fire Company’s weekly food truck night in Northeast Baltimore County.

In this time of deepening political bifurcation, it is difficult to find consensus among friends, family or neighbors.

Heather Mizeur has thought a lot about why that is, and what can be done about it. Mizeur was a member of the state House of Delegates for 8 years, and ran unsuccessful races for governor and for the House of Representatives.

She joins Midday to talk about her efforts to bridge political divisions, and how those divisions can often be a product of forgetting basic truths about ourselves.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland PoliticsFirst Congressional District
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes