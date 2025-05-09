2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Baltimore Banner journalists win Pulitzer for 'compassionate' coverage of city's fentanyl crisis

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

A trio of journalists from The Baltimore Banner won the Pulitzer Prize earlier this week for reporting on the city's devastating fentanyl epidemic, which left thousands of people dead and communities torn by grief.

Alissa Zhu, Jessica Gallagher and Meredith Cohn, in partnership with The New York Times, illuminated the terrible toll fentanyl specifically took on older Black men, and developed a data model now used by other publications nationwide.

Kimi Yoshino, the Banner's editor-in-chief, joins Midday to discuss the work behind their coverage.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsThe Baltimore Banner
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes