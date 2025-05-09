Baltimore Banner journalists win Pulitzer for 'compassionate' coverage of city's fentanyl crisis

A trio of journalists from The Baltimore Banner won the Pulitzer Prize earlier this week for reporting on the city's devastating fentanyl epidemic, which left thousands of people dead and communities torn by grief.

Alissa Zhu, Jessica Gallagher and Meredith Cohn, in partnership with The New York Times, illuminated the terrible toll fentanyl specifically took on older Black men, and developed a data model now used by other publications nationwide.

Kimi Yoshino, the Banner's editor-in-chief, joins Midday to discuss the work behind their coverage.