Will nuclear reactors and offshore wind turbines power Maryland's clean energy future?

Ambitious climate goals set by state officials mean Maryland needs to find new, carbon-neutral sources of energy. Maryland generated more solar energy in 2023 alone than all solar generation in the state before 2017, combined.

If Maryland wants to meet its environmental deadlines, and power a more sustainable society, it’ll need to consider new sources of energy.

Timothy Fox is managing director at Clearview Energy Partners, a non-partisan organization that analyses the energy sector for corporate clients and investors. Fox joins Midday to discuss the potential new energy sources, and how lawmakers are attempting to balance sustainability goals and power demand.