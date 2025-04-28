2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Will nuclear reactors and offshore wind turbines power Maryland's clean energy future?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
Three of the five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, are seen from a tour boat off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/AP
/
AP
Three of the five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, are seen from a tour boat off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ambitious climate goals set by state officials mean Maryland needs to find new, carbon-neutral sources of energy. Maryland generated more solar energy in 2023 alone than all solar generation in the state before 2017, combined.

If Maryland wants to meet its environmental deadlines, and power a more sustainable society, it’ll need to consider new sources of energy.

Timothy Fox is managing director at Clearview Energy Partners, a non-partisan organization that analyses the energy sector for corporate clients and investors. Fox joins Midday to discuss the potential new energy sources, and how lawmakers are attempting to balance sustainability goals and power demand.

Nuclear Energy offshore energy renewable energy
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes